Pennywise / Propagandhi / Comeback Kid / The Iron Roses / Dead Pioneers (Europe)

by Tours

Pennywise, Propagandhi, Comeback Kid, The Iron Roses, and Dead Pioneers will be touring around Europe this spring on their ‘Reconstruction Tour’. Madball will be joining them for their show in Barcelona and Wizo will be joining them for their show in Augsburg. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
16.05.25ES BarcelonaPoble Espanyol
17.05.25IT MilanCarroponte
18.05.25CH Zürich X-tra
20.05.25SI LjubljanaKino Šiška
21.05.25AT Vienna Arena Open Air
23.05.25DE AugsburgGaswerk Open Air
24.05.25BE BerendrechtBooswegske
25.05.25DE WiesbadenSchlachthof
27.05.25DE Cologne Live Music Hall
28.05.25NL Amsterdam Melkweg
29.05.25DE HamburgDocks
31.05.25DE BerlinZitadelle Spandau