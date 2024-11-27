Pennywise, Propagandhi, Comeback Kid, The Iron Roses, and Dead Pioneers will be touring around Europe this spring on their ‘Reconstruction Tour’. Madball will be joining them for their show in Barcelona and Wizo will be joining them for their show in Augsburg. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|16.05.25
|ES Barcelona
|Poble Espanyol
|17.05.25
|IT Milan
|Carroponte
|18.05.25
|CH Zürich
|X-tra
|20.05.25
|SI Ljubljana
|Kino Šiška
|21.05.25
|AT Vienna
|Arena Open Air
|23.05.25
|DE Augsburg
|Gaswerk Open Air
|24.05.25
|BE Berendrecht
|Booswegske
|25.05.25
|DE Wiesbaden
|Schlachthof
|27.05.25
|DE Cologne
|Live Music Hall
|28.05.25
|NL Amsterdam
|Melkweg
|29.05.25
|DE Hamburg
|Docks
|31.05.25
|DE Berlin
|Zitadelle Spandau