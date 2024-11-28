Pillow Queens announce departure of drummer Rachel Lyons

Pillow Queens have announced that their drummer Rachel Lyons will be departing the band. The band announced this in a statement on Instagram which reads,



”Hi folks, today we are coming to you with some sad news. Rachel has decided to step away from Pillow Queens to pursue another career. We want to take the time to thank Rachel for years of dedication, hard work, and to say we will miss the fun times we had together. Join us in wishing her the best of luck with everything in the future.”

Rachel has been with the band since their formation in 2016 and played on all of their releases, including their most recent album Name Your Sorrow which was released earlier this year. Pillow Queens are currently touring Ireland. See the post in full below.