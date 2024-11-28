Burner break down every track on their new album 'Become Nothing'!

Earlier this month, Toronto-based Burner released their debut full-length album called Become Nothing . The album finds the band solidifying their unique blend of punk, noise, post-hardcore, post-punk, shoegaze, pop, and new wave over the course of nine gloriously chaotic tracks which see them getting existential, working toward self-acceptance, dealing with their demons, exploring relationships, and so much more. We caught up with lead vocalist Deshaun Molloy, drummer Evan Saunders, guitarist / vocalist / additional instrumentalist Fraser McClean, and bassist Amy Praught to hear the story behind each song. Listen to the album and read the track-by-track below!

<a href="https://burnerband.bandcamp.com/album/become-nothing">Become Nothing by BURNER</a>

Become Nothing Track-By-Track Breakdown

”Become Nothing”

Deshaun Molloy (vocals) - A song that may seem like it's one vs. one but really it's one vs. self. Based off of recurring dreams/nightmares.

Fraser McClean (guitar/vocals/additional instruments) - This song is the most different of the bunch and it was actually the hardest to put together. Full collaboration mode from the band. It went through 5 different versions before we landed on this one a couple days before we went into the studio to record it.

Evan Saunders (drums) - Here’s our fool-proof three-step songwriting process: 1: Fraser comes in with a bunch of ideas 2: We jam the hell out of those ideas. 3: We refine. The first track is really emblematic of us working together to finish a track. It was a latecomer to the repertoire that led to ”Become Nothing.” Fraser's guitar had such a tilted back-and-forth feeling to it and I really wanted the drums to feel the same way. I think that shows up in this dragging beat that is really all about the 1 in a waltz-style song and that carries through the breakdown. Fun as shit to play with the band, that’s what we do.

Amy Praught (bass) - This song is unique because Deshaun’s writing and vocals on this track convey more of the alternative hip-hop-type influences that we grew up with. It’s the obvious genre-blending song on the record and it felt a bit experimental as we put it together. We knew it would sound different from the other songs we had written. I believe Deshaun’s range of vocal style as shown on this track is really what sets us apart from other bands and sometimes people don’t know what to do with that. The fusion of different elements that maybe aren’t typical for a “rock” band. Everyone wants to put you in a box or put a label on you. I’ve never known Deshaun as one to be put in a box. Therefore, our band struggles with attaching ourselves to one particular genre. This song is an impressive example of that.

”Climb”

DM - This song is about constantly building walls to keep out loved ones in fear that they might fear your true self and mental struggles. That being said, the song is meant to shine light on how sometimes you shouldn't build walls because the ones who matter will love you no matter what, and it's okay to accept help and to accept yourself.

ES - “Climb” is really more representative of what I think a lot of people see Burner as and which — maybe because of — we kind of see ourselves as which is this real 90s grunge punk rock band. We are definitely not that, but in songs like “Climb” and “Downlands”, I can see why people think that. What we really wanted was to be a big, loud, caboose of energy rolling down the tracks with whatever whims our personalities took it towards.

AP - I honestly never know what will happen when we play this song live, it really can roll right off the tracks at any time… I tend to speed up a lot and it really feels like I might crash and die within it before we get to the end. I get that feeling when I hear Evan’s frenetic drums on the recording too. The whole tune gives me a nervous feeling. In a good way.

”Harborn”

DM - “Harborn” is about releasing your inner demons throughout your mind when things get too overwhelming.

FM - Bounced the main riff and bridge around for years, finally made a second ‘heavy’ part that tied it all together, put in a cool bass part and some sleigh bells and tambourine, and there it was.

ES - Maybe the best song on the album from a purely songwriting point of view. It’s got a great light and dark style. Deshaun’s melody is fantastic, and it’s just this really beautiful point A to point B song that is full of so much energy and emotion that it feels like a new journey every time you hop on to take a ride. One of my favourites.

”Pressure”

DM - Despite this song sounding so sad, the song is really about an extreme intimate connection between 2 individuals who don't know each other very well. It’s also about someone experiencing the most intense foreplay they could imagine.

FM - We wanted to make something super crushing but sensitive. The reason it goes on for so long is we had a live video showcase offer come through at the height of COVID in a town far away, but we could only play one song. We had just written this song, so we decided if we had to do all that work to play one song, let's extend it a crazy amount of time. Then we just kept playing it like that. The whole ending of the song recording was mostly live off the floor.

ES - I’m a deep cuts guy, and for me, “Pressure” is one of my favorites and one I think may fly a little under the radar at first. It is my favourite Burner song without a doubt. I think this song has a real, huge, lively, beautiful sound that I am so proud of the band for pulling out, and for our producer, Aaron Goldstein, for helping us capture in the studio. I mean just listen to how fucking fat and sexy the guitar, bass, and drums are in the intro. Fuck me, I love it. And then Deshaun comes in as the three of us take it down to let the vocals shine, and man, they shine.

AP - This song is the most simple in terms of structure and playability, yet I feel that it is a bigger song than others on the record. It was the first tune written after “Hyena” that made us feel like we had undoubtedly written a hit. It is heavy, catchy, and tight. I believe it confirmed our sound to us and gave us a lot of confidence as a band. We performed it for one of our first significant “breaks” and since then I’ve found it works as an icebreaker in our set. People take notice of this song and seem to have taken us more seriously since we wrote it.

”Ceramics”

DM - This song is about being used and thrown away. Once a ceramic piece is broken you can glue it back together but it'll never be the same and sometimes becomes useless.

FM - Another song with bits and pieces that were bounced around for years. One of our favourite tracks to play live!

ES - My fucking sweet baby! Lord, do I love this song. Maybe it’s my long-harbored desire to live inside the groove after half a life of playing in punk rock bands, but I think this song has a great balance between the rhythmic side and the intense side of Burner. Anyone who has spent an evening with Burner knows that this is basically an analogy of our dynamic as human beings: the groove can very quickly turn into something a hell of a lot more abrasive and intense before the whole thing burns out like a flare falling into the sea. We always try to bring that energy to our music.

”Careening”

DM - An example of the word “careening” is “The driver lost control of his car when the brakes failed, and it went careening down the hill”. The song is pretty much about that but with life choices.

FM - This is a COVID-era song. It came together really quickly. We maybe played it 3 or 4 times before recording it in the studio.

ES - This one was also a latecomer to the Burner repertoire, and I believe was one of the only songs that we never really workshopped live over time. Fraser’s guitar playing is so fucking cool man, listen to those soaring chords and harmonies he is playing with himself. Love it.

”Hyena”

DM - “Hyena” is about the negative voices in the back of your head laughing at you, teasing you, and giving you anxiety and doubt. But it's also about pushing past all of the noise and knowing you are fearless and you are in control.

FM - Possibly the first song written for this record. It’s much more melodic and has more range than the material we had before the material that would become this record.

ES - I love the way Amy’s bass carries the verses. “Hyena” was like a watershed moment for the band. This was the first song written for the album and I think it was something we all recognized immediately as being a damn fun and catchy and really good feeling song to perform for people. We knew with “Hyena” that there would eventually be a Become Nothing.

”Downland”

DM - This song is about being way too high and looking for help because you don't want to be high anymore. Whether it's an addiction or just a current trip.

FM - Wanted to make this one really different. The guitar was inspired by Joni Mitchell. We had a friend record a wacky sax solo and we double-tracked drums in the same section.

ES - “Downlands” is much more accessible than a lot of the other deranged fare that we decided to stick our names to. It’s always a challenge for Burner to reign in the wildness that we want to unleash but I think we did it admirably well on “Downlands”. Deshaun sounds absolutely great and the lyrics are so Toronto that I think anyone can feel the Great Lake’s melancholy settling down on their system as the song churns along.

”Noinfinity”

DM - This song is about having one last goodbye to your loved ones, in any context.

FM - This was supposed to be a quick outro song but came out closer to an actual song.

ES - The End. See you next time. This song was supposed to be anthemic like a movie soundtrack, like something that would be playing over an art nouveau horror film. It’s not a vocal statement but a musical collage of this fucking hopeless dystopian shit world we live in and the people who are desperately clinging onto their own fucked up forms of beauty. That’s what I feel, at least.