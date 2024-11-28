…or Does It Explode? to release new album

by Em Moore
Madison, Wisconsin-based post-hardcore band …or Does It Explode? have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tales to Needed Outcomes and will be out on February 1, 2025. Three tracks from the album have been released so far: “What is Tough to See”, “…to Fail”, and “Sundered”. …or Does It Explode? released The Medium is the Message in 2023. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Tales to Needed Outcomes Tracklist
Pretense
What is Tough to See
Awkward Attempts at Making Space
Story of Stuff
Cyclic Living
…to Fail
Loneliness (I’m Waiting)
Hello Cannon Falls
Well I Wonder
Post-Tense
A Goodbye
Sundered