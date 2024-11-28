…or Does It Explode? to release new album

Madison, Wisconsin-based post-hardcore band …or Does It Explode? have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tales to Needed Outcomes and will be out on February 1, 2025. Three tracks from the album have been released so far: “What is Tough to See”, “…to Fail”, and “Sundered”. …or Does It Explode? released The Medium is the Message in 2023. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

Tales to Needed Outcomes Tracklist

Pretense

What is Tough to See

Awkward Attempts at Making Space

Story of Stuff

Cyclic Living

…to Fail

Loneliness (I’m Waiting)

Hello Cannon Falls

Well I Wonder

Post-Tense

A Goodbye

Sundered