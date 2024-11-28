…or Does It Explode? to release new album

Madison, Wisconsin-based post-hardcore band …or Does It Explode? have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tales to Needed Outcomes and will be out on February 1, 2025. Three tracks from the album have been released so far: “What is Tough to See”, “…to Fail”, and “Sundered”. …or Does It Explode? released The Medium is the Message in 2023. Check out the songs and tracklist below.