Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Mexican punk band MESS have announced US tour dates for March. They will be touring around the West Coast and more details, including the venues, will be announced soon. MESS released their album Under Attack in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 07
|Portland, OR
|TBA
|Mar 08
|Seattle, WA
|TBA
|Mar 09
|San Francisco, CA
|TBA
|Mar 10
|Sacramento, CA
|TBA
|Mar 12
|Bakersfield, CA
|TBA
|Mar 13
|Los Angeles, CA
|TBA
|Mar 15
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco - LA Punk Invasion