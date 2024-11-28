MESS to tour Western US

Mess
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Mexican punk band MESS have announced US tour dates for March. They will be touring around the West Coast and more details, including the venues, will be announced soon. MESS released their album Under Attack in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 07Portland, ORTBA
Mar 08Seattle, WATBA
Mar 09San Francisco, CATBA
Mar 10Sacramento, CATBA
Mar 12Bakersfield, CATBA
Mar 13Los Angeles, CATBA
Mar 15Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco - LA Punk Invasion