Listen to the new song by Pitter Patter!

Today we are thrilled to bring you a premiere of the new single by Pittsburgh-based indie emo band Pitter Patter! The song is called “Oh? Possum!” and is the band’s first single of 2024. Speaking about the track, vocalist and guitarist Seth Berkin said,



"The main message in this song is that some things are out of your control, aspects of life that are unfair, yet we are all here doing our best to make the most out of the life we are given. There are plenty of references to animals woven throughout the track. Possums are exterminated, run over by cars, and overall have a tough time coexisting with humans. When I wrote the song, I too was struggling to coexist with humans as I was dealing with extreme anxiety,”

“Oh? Possum!” will be available everywhere on December 1. Listen to the new track below!