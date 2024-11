3 hours ago by Em Moore

The Cure have surprise-released an EP based around their song “A Fragile Thing” which is off their recently released album Songs of a Lost World. Along with the original version of the track, the EP has a remix of the song done by Robert Smith, a live version of the song recorded during their November album release show at the Troxy in London, UK, and a radio edit of the song. Check out the alternate versions below.