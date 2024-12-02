Listen to the new track by Gus Baldwin and the Sketch!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere by Austin-based Gus Baldwin and The Sketch! The song is called “Slacker’s Prom” and is off their upcoming debut album The Sketch which was recorded in one day at Studio 22 in Los Angeles by Joey Oaxaca. Speaking about the track Gus Baldwin said,



“‘Slacker’s Prom’ is about how attractive the cycle of procrastination into mania can be. It’s easy to put off so much until it’s too late and then spiral into a sense of fake productivity after being inactive for so long. I guess that’s how I felt when I started performing under my own name. It was never something I ever had the intention of doing, but after waiting around for so long in my old group trying to get my songs played, it felt good to try to get out as much as I could as quickly as possible. A bit of a cleansing for the soul."

The Sketch will be available everywhere on January 31 and you can pre-order it right here. Gus Baldwin and the Sketch will be touring the US in December. Listen to “Slacker’s Prom” below!