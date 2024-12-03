Check out the new track by Heavy Lag!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new tune by Heavy Lag!

On Friday, Dec 6, Bloated Kat Records is releasing a new four-way split lp featuring Heavy Lag, Sekunderna, Teenage Bigfoot, and TV Cop. The idea for the split came from a tour all the bands went on last year. They had such a blast that they decided to make a combo-attack album!

Heavy Lag's "Problem Goblin" is a high energy, melodic punk charger! Speaking to Punknews, the band said, "As corny as it sounds, it was really special and exciting to meet these three bands who we’ve been listening to for years, and absolutely insane to decide to do a 4 band weeklong tour together… But that’s what I love about Bloated Kat records. We knew we were going to have a blast no matter how the turnout for the shows were going to be. This was the longest tour Heavy Lag has been on and we were stoked to play to new people in new places. I’m a little drunk, but I love these bands, everyone who came to these shows, and anyone who is stoked to give this album (18 months in the making) a listen."

You can pre-order the new LP right here and check out the new tune below, right now! The band is planning a tour with Tv cop for 2025.