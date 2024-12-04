Sick New World is canceled

Sick New World, the massive one day, 50 band show in Las Vegas, which is run by Live Nation, is canceled. Metallica, Linkin Park, Melvins, Refused, Scowl and about 45 other bands were scheduled to play, most with 20-25 minute sets. General admission was just under $500 before fees.

The festival did not give any concrete reason for the cancelation. They stated, in part, "it is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025. Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show." You can see the full statement below.