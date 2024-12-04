Check out the new tune by Teenage Bigfoot!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new tune by Teenage Bigfoot!

On Friday, Dec 6, Bloated Kat Records is releasing a new four-way split lp featuring Heavy Lag, Sekunderna, Teenage Bigfoot, and TV Cop. The idea for the split came from a tour all the bands went on last year. They had such a blast that they decided to make a combo-attack album!

Teenage Bigfoot adds a thrashy, pop-punk blast to the mix. The tune is raw and ragged and has an Iron Maiden style guitar solo. It was also recorded by Arik Viktor of Creep Records. Bassist Tiffany had this to say about the song and the split: "Scab is the remnants of a song scrapped for being too sappy. It's a song about the masochism associated with bad decision making and examining what it takes to heal from reopening old wounds. It feels rad to know that I have so much in common with people from all over the globe, that we all worked together to make this record happen, just like the tour, despite all the odds."

You can pre-order the new LP right here and check out the new tune below, right now! Next year will see the band recording new material for a split with an as-of-now secret British outfit.