Check out the new track by TV Cop!

Check out the new track by TV Cop!
by

Today, we are psyched to debut the new tune by Tv Cop!

On Friday, Dec 6, Bloated Kat Records is releasing a new four-way split lp featuring Heavy Lag, Sekunderna, Teenage Bigfoot, and TV Cop. The idea for the split came from a tour all the bands went on last year. They had such a blast that they decided to make a combo-attack album!

TV Cop contributes a sing-a-long pop punk number that, after being sugary sweet, twists down into a gnarly anti-music tilt-a-whirl. It's a slammer. When asked to comment, guitarist and vocalist Dakota said, "I wanted to write a song about the frustration you feel when your sports team doesn’t win, mixed in with a little bit of Y2K feel. Our tour last year with the bands on this split was a bunch of firsts for us. First time playing a run of shows like this, first time going east, and first time seeing an ocean. Tour is almost always fun but touring with a big group of new friends in bands that mutually respect each other was a very cool experience."

You can pre-order the new LP right here and check out the new tune below, right now! TV Cop expects to release a full length next year before embarking on a Midwest tour with Heavy Lag.