Check out the new track by TV Cop!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new tune by Tv Cop!

On Friday, Dec 6, Bloated Kat Records is releasing a new four-way split lp featuring Heavy Lag, Sekunderna, Teenage Bigfoot, and TV Cop. The idea for the split came from a tour all the bands went on last year. They had such a blast that they decided to make a combo-attack album!

TV Cop contributes a sing-a-long pop punk number that, after being sugary sweet, twists down into a gnarly anti-music tilt-a-whirl. It's a slammer. When asked to comment, guitarist and vocalist Dakota said, "I wanted to write a song about the frustration you feel when your sports team doesn’t win, mixed in with a little bit of Y2K feel. Our tour last year with the bands on this split was a bunch of firsts for us. First time playing a run of shows like this, first time going east, and first time seeing an ocean. Tour is almost always fun but touring with a big group of new friends in bands that mutually respect each other was a very cool experience."

You can pre-order the new LP right here and check out the new tune below, right now! TV Cop expects to release a full length next year before embarking on a Midwest tour with Heavy Lag.