Check out the new tune by Sekunderna!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new tune by Sekunderna!

On Friday, Dec 6, Bloated Kat Records is releasing a new four-way split lp featuring Heavy Lag, Sekunderna, Teenage Bigfoot, and TV Cop. The idea for the split came from a tour all the abnds went on last year. They had such a blast that they decided to make a combo-attack album!

Sweden's Sekunderna turns in a cover tune… except it's a cover of a cover… and if you read Punknews you'll know it right away. The tune was recorded last year by Jeff Burke (Marked Men) during a day off on Sekunderna's first American tour. Guitarist and singer Lars shared these thoughts about the experience: "To meet, record, and hang out with Jeff was really cool. A living legend. His bands have been such an inspiration over the years. Touring the east coast was different from Sweden. But the punk community was much alike. We look after each other."

You can pre-order the new LP right here and check out the new tune below, right now! Sekunderna is currently readying their second full length record and will presumably be playing in all sorts of places in Europe to support it next year.