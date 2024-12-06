Fucked Up release isolated guitar tracks from 'Someday'

Fucked Up have released a guitar version of their latest album, Someday. This version is just the isolated guitar tracks from the record. It's only available for 24 hours and is digital only.

The band stated: "Someday (guitar) is the first iteration of the album “Someday” after the initial 24 hour recording period between Mike and Alex Gamble. Like “One Day” and “Another Day” before it, Someday was written, arranged and recorded on guitar on the spot in studio, over three 8 hour tracking sessions. Done in the last week of September 2022, five months after the guitar sessions for “Another Day,” these guitar-only tracks are the product. Over the next few years between tours, drums and bass were added, lyrics were conceived and written, and vocals were finally tracked in spring 2024. A final layer of synths were added during mixing, and the album was mastered and released November 1 2024."