Cigar re-release first album

Cigar have re-released their first album, Speed is Relative. The new version is remastered and is oiut via Fat Wreck Chords. In a released, the band's Rami Krayem stated: "“I went from jamming Bad Religion, NOFX, and Lagwagon songs in my bedroom to suddenly working with Fletcher Dragge and Darian Rundall in Fletcher’s studio in Redondo Beach. Mind-blowing doesn’t even begin to cover it. I’ll always be grateful for the chance to collaborate with such talented musicians and to get our first album out there under Fletcher’s wing. But here’s the thing: no one warned me about Fletcher’s… unique management style. Let’s just say, if he ever locks you in a bathroom, threatens to punch a hole in the wall, and starts waving around a fire extinguisher to suck all the oxygen out of the room—don’t stick around to see what happens. Just PANIC.”