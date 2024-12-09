Bonnie Trash to release new album, share “Veil Of Greed” video

Bonnie Trash have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mourning You and will be out on February 28, 2025 via Hand Drawn Dracula. The band has released a video for their new song “Veil Of Greed” which was directed by vocalist and lyricist Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor. Bonnie Trash released their EP My Love Remains the Same earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.