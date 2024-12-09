Bonnie Trash to release new album, share “Veil Of Greed” video

by Em Moore
Bonnie Trash have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mourning You and will be out on February 28, 2025 via Hand Drawn Dracula. The band has released a video for their new song “Veil Of Greed” which was directed by vocalist and lyricist Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor. Bonnie Trash released their EP My Love Remains the Same earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Mourning You Tracklist
Grief
Veil of Greed
My Love Remains The Same (Kisses Goodbye)
Hellmouth
Haunt Me (What Have You Become)
and in the end, I’ll wait for you
Poison Kiss
Your Love is My Revenge
it eats shadows.