Dead Pioneers will release a new 7-inch on Alternative Tentacles. The 7-inch has the song "Bad Indian" on the a-side and it's out December 13. As per the label, "We’ve partnered with @hasslerecords to collect three tracks from their incredible debut full length to introduce them to the world of AT. Jello Biafra describes them as “Hard Hitting, yet witty as hell,” and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them to the family." You can see A.T.'s statement below.