Viagra Boys to tour North America, Europe, and UK in 2025

Viagra Boys
Viagra Boys have announced tour dates for North America and Europe. The shows will take place in the spring and fall. The tour will kick off with the band’s performances at Coachella. Viagra Boys released their album Cave World in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 12Indio, CACoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 
Apr 19CA, Indio, CACoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
 Apr 25Paris, FRZenith
 Apr 26Brussels, BEAB 
Apr 28Bournemouth, UKO2 Academy 
Apr 29Birmingham, UKO2 Academy 
Apr 30Cardiff, UKArena 
May 01Manchester, UKO2 Victoria Warehouse
 May 02Dublin, IEOlympia 
May 05Glasgow, UKBarrowlands 
May 06London, UKBrixton Academy
 May 08Berlin, DEColumbiahalle 
May 09Tilburg, NL013 
May 10Luxembourg, LXRockhal
 May 11Zurich, CHX-tra
 Sep 11Vancouver, BCMalkin Bowl
 Sep 12Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo 
Sep 14Portland, ORGrand Lodge
 Sep 17St Paul, MNPalace Theatre 
Sep 18Chicago, ILFairgrounds at Salt Shed 
Sep 19Royal Oak, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre 
Sep 22Montreal, QCMTELUS 
Sep 23Boston, MARoadrunner 
Sep 25Brooklyn, NYThe Brooklyn Mirage
 Sep 26Washington, DCThe Anthem 
Sep 27Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall 
Oct 23Oakland, CAFox Theater 
Oct 25Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
 Oct 27Salt Lake City, UTThe Union Event Center 
Oct 28Denver, COThe Mission 
Oct 30Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
Oct 31Austin, TXTBA
 Nov 01Dallas, TXHouse of Blues 
Nov 03Raleigh, NCThe Ritz 
Nov 04Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel 
Nov 06St Louis, MOThe Pageant 
Nov 07Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works 
Nov 08Atlanta, GAThe Eastern