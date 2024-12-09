Viagra Boys have announced tour dates for North America and Europe. The shows will take place in the spring and fall. The tour will kick off with the band’s performances at Coachella. Viagra Boys released their album Cave World in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 12
|Indio, CA
|Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
|Apr 19
|CA, Indio, CA
|Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
|Apr 25
|Paris, FR
|Zenith
|Apr 26
|Brussels, BE
|AB
|Apr 28
|Bournemouth, UK
|O2 Academy
|Apr 29
|Birmingham, UK
|O2 Academy
|Apr 30
|Cardiff, UK
|Arena
|May 01
|Manchester, UK
|O2 Victoria Warehouse
|May 02
|Dublin, IE
|Olympia
|May 05
|Glasgow, UK
|Barrowlands
|May 06
|London, UK
|Brixton Academy
|May 08
|Berlin, DE
|Columbiahalle
|May 09
|Tilburg, NL
|013
|May 10
|Luxembourg, LX
|Rockhal
|May 11
|Zurich, CH
|X-tra
|Sep 11
|Vancouver, BC
|Malkin Bowl
|Sep 12
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|Sep 14
|Portland, OR
|Grand Lodge
|Sep 17
|St Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|Sep 18
|Chicago, IL
|Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
|Sep 19
|Royal Oak, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Sep 22
|Montreal, QC
|MTELUS
|Sep 23
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|Sep 25
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Brooklyn Mirage
|Sep 26
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|Sep 27
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|Oct 23
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theater
|Oct 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|Oct 27
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union Event Center
|Oct 28
|Denver, CO
|The Mission
|Oct 30
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|Oct 31
|Austin, TX
|TBA
|Nov 01
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|Nov 03
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|Nov 04
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|Nov 06
|St Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Nov 07
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Nov 08
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern