Sparks release 'Kimono My House' and 'Propaganda' as a 3xCD set

Sparks have released a 3xCD set. The set includes all of Kimono My House and Propaganda. it also includes a third CD of b-sides, demos, and alt-takes. That's out now via Demon-Edsel records.
Track list
Kimono My House
1-01 This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us
1-02 Amateur Hour
1-03 Falling In Love With Myself Again
1-04 Here In Heaven
1-05 Thank God It's Not Christmas
1-06 Hasta Manana Monsieur
1-07 Talent Is An Asset
1-08 Complaints
1-09 In My Family
1-10 Equator
Propaganda
2-01 Propaganda
2-02 At Home, At Work, At Play
2-03 Reinforcements
2-04 BC
2-05 Thanks But No Thanks
2-06 Don't Leave Me Alone With Her
2-07 Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
2-08 Something For The Girl With Everything
2-09 Achoo
2-10 Who Don't Like Kids
2-11 Bon Voyage
Bonus Disc
3-01 Barbecutie
3-02 Lost & Found
3-03 Amateur Hour (Live At Fairfield Halls 09/11/75)
3-04 Alabamy Right
3-05 Marry Me
3-06 When I Take The Field On Friday (Demo)
3-07 Barbecutie (Demo)
3-08 Windy Day (Demo)
3-09 Marry Me (Demo)
3-10 A More Constructive Use Of Leisure Time (Demo)
3-11 Alabamy Right (Demo)
3-12 My Brains & Her Looks (Demo)