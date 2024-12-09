Sparks release 'Kimono My House' and 'Propaganda' as a 3xCD set

Sparks have released a 3xCD set. The set includes all of Kimono My House and Propaganda . it also includes a third CD of b-sides, demos, and alt-takes. That's out now via Demon-Edsel records.

Track list

Kimono My House

1-01 This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us

1-02 Amateur Hour

1-03 Falling In Love With Myself Again

1-04 Here In Heaven

1-05 Thank God It's Not Christmas

1-06 Hasta Manana Monsieur

1-07 Talent Is An Asset

1-08 Complaints

1-09 In My Family

1-10 Equator

Propaganda

2-01 Propaganda

2-02 At Home, At Work, At Play

2-03 Reinforcements

2-04 BC

2-05 Thanks But No Thanks

2-06 Don't Leave Me Alone With Her

2-07 Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth

2-08 Something For The Girl With Everything

2-09 Achoo

2-10 Who Don't Like Kids

2-11 Bon Voyage

Bonus Disc

3-01 Barbecutie

3-02 Lost & Found

3-03 Amateur Hour (Live At Fairfield Halls 09/11/75)

3-04 Alabamy Right

3-05 Marry Me

3-06 When I Take The Field On Friday (Demo)

3-07 Barbecutie (Demo)

3-08 Windy Day (Demo)

3-09 Marry Me (Demo)

3-10 A More Constructive Use Of Leisure Time (Demo)

3-11 Alabamy Right (Demo)

3-12 My Brains & Her Looks (Demo)