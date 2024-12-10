Chase Petra release “Centrifugal Force” video, to tour US with Small Crush and Sorry Mom in spring

by Em Moore
Chase Petra have released a video for their new song “Centrifugal Force”. The video was directed by Kyle Bower. The song is out now via Wax Bodega. The band has also announced US tour dates with Small Crush and Sorry Mom which will kick off in March. Chase Petra released their EP The Petrichor Series Vol. 1 earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|3/28
|Anaheim, CA
|The Parish
|3/29
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Underground
|4/1
|Austin, TX
|Empire Control Room
|4/2
|Dallas, TX
|Club Dada - Indoors
|4/4
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|4/5
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Altar)
|4/6
|Carrboro, NC
|Cats Cradle Back Room
|4/8
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|4/9
|Washington, DC
|DC9
|4/11
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Foundry
|4/12
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|4/13
|Boston, MA
|Sinclair
|4/15
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|4/17
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahalls
|4/18
|Detroit, MI
|Sanctuary
|4/19
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|4/21
|Denver, CO
|The Marquis
|4/23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|4/25
|San Francisco, CA
|The Independent
|4/26
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Roxy