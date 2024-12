Chase Petra release “Centrifugal Force” video, to tour US with Small Crush and Sorry Mom in spring

5 hours ago by Em Moore

Chase Petra have released a video for their new song “Centrifugal Force”. The video was directed by Kyle Bower. The song is out now via Wax Bodega. The band has also announced US tour dates with Small Crush and Sorry Mom which will kick off in March. Chase Petra released their EP The Petrichor Series Vol. 1 earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.