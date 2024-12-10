Cheekface release new song “Hard Mode”, to tour Canada and US in 2025

Cheekface have released a new song. It is called “Hard Mode” and appears to be a standalone single. The band has also announced tour dates for Canada and the US. Cheekface released their album It’s Sorted earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 23The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Jan 25The Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Apr 03The CasbahSan Diego, CA
Apr 04Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Apr 05LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Apr 07Resonant HeadOklahoma City, OK
Apr 08House of Blues - Cambridge RoomDallas, TX
Apr 09The BallroomAustin, TX
Apr 11White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Apr 12Chickie Wah WahNew Orleans, LA
Apr 14The SocialOrlando, FL
Apr 15CrowbarTampa, FL
Apr 16The Masquerade - PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Apr 18The BasementNashville, TN
Apr 19EulogyAsheville, NC
Apr 20Cat’s Cradle - Back RoomCarrboro, NC
Apr 21Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Apr 23The Black CatWashington, DC
Apr 24The Foundry at the FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Apr 25ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY
May 03The SinclairBoston, MA
May 04Higher Ground - Showcase LoungeBurlington, VT
May 06The Song and DanceSyracuse, NY
May 07The Axis ClubToronto, ON
May 09Bottlerocket Social HallPittsburgh, PA
May 10Rumba CafeColumbus, OH
May 11El ClubDetroit, MI
May 13Thalia HallChicago, IL
May 14High Noon SaloonMadison, WI
May 15Fine LineMinneapolis, MN
May 17Blueberry Hill Duck RoomSt. Louis, MO
May 19Bluebird TheatreDenver, CO
May 21The ShredderBoise, ID
May 23NeumosSeattle, WA
May 24Wise HallVancouver, BC
May 25Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
May 27The IndependentSan Francisco, CA
May 29The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA