Cheekface have released a new song. It is called “Hard Mode” and appears to be a standalone single. The band has also announced tour dates for Canada and the US. Cheekface released their album It’s Sorted earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 23
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jan 25
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Apr 03
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 04
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 05
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Apr 07
|Resonant Head
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Apr 08
|House of Blues - Cambridge Room
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 09
|The Ballroom
|Austin, TX
|Apr 11
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Apr 12
|Chickie Wah Wah
|New Orleans, LA
|Apr 14
|The Social
|Orlando, FL
|Apr 15
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Apr 16
|The Masquerade - Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 18
|The Basement
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 19
|Eulogy
|Asheville, NC
|Apr 20
|Cat’s Cradle - Back Room
|Carrboro, NC
|Apr 21
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Apr 23
|The Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Apr 24
|The Foundry at the Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 25
|Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 03
|The Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|May 04
|Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge
|Burlington, VT
|May 06
|The Song and Dance
|Syracuse, NY
|May 07
|The Axis Club
|Toronto, ON
|May 09
|Bottlerocket Social Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 10
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH
|May 11
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|May 13
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|May 14
|High Noon Saloon
|Madison, WI
|May 15
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 17
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|St. Louis, MO
|May 19
|Bluebird Theatre
|Denver, CO
|May 21
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|May 23
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|May 24
|Wise Hall
|Vancouver, BC
|May 25
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|May 27
|The Independent
|San Francisco, CA
|May 29
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA