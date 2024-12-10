Pigeon Pit to release new album, share “Keys To The City”

Pigeon Pit
Pigeon Pit have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Crazy Arms and will be out on January 17 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The first single “Keys To The City” has also been released. Pigeon Pit released feather river canyon blues. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Crazy Arms Tracklist

Bad Advice

Apple

Alone In The Basement (For August)

Tide Pools

Stone Song

Dear Johnny

Bronco

Maddy’s Song

Hot Shower Winter Morning

Keys To The City

Josephine County Blue

Run Your Pockets