Pigeon Pit to release new album, share “Keys To The City”

by Em Moore
Pigeon Pit have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Crazy Arms and will be out on January 17 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The first single “Keys To The City” has also been released. Pigeon Pit released feather river canyon blues. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Crazy Arms Tracklist
Bad Advice
Apple
Alone In The Basement (For August)
Tide Pools
Stone Song
Dear Johnny
Bronco
Maddy’s Song
Hot Shower Winter Morning
Keys To The City
Josephine County Blue
Run Your Pockets