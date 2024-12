Calgary-based music and arts festival Sled Island has announced that Otoboke Beaver will be their guest curators for 2025. Their special programming choices will be announced in the next few months. The band will also headline the Palace Theatre on June 21. Sled Island will take place across multiple venues in Calgary on June 18-22, 2025. Otoboke Beaver released their album SUPER CHAMPON in 2022. Check out the announcement below.