11 hours ago by Em Moore

Barrie-based punk rockers Heavy Petter have released a cover of “Sugar” by Bikini Kill. The song originally appeared on Bikini Kill’s 1993 album Pussy Whipped. The cover is available digitally now. Heavy Petter released their split with The Holdouts in 2022 and released their split with Lightmares in 2021. Check out the cover below.