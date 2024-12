10 hours ago by Em Moore

The Blood Brothers have released a live video for their song “Trash Flavored Trash”. The video was filmed at their show at the Black Lodge in Seattle, Washington on October 29, 2024 and was directed and edited by Christopher James Cunningham. The song is off their 2004 album Crimes which was reissued earlier this year for its 20th anniversary. The Blood Brothers are currently touring the US. Check out the video below.