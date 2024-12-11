We are so pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive video premiere for Connecticut based rockers American Thrills. The band just released a new video for the track "Reject Disposition," featuring Andy Jackson of Hot Rod Circuit. The video contains live footage from their record release show in Connecticut last month. The track is off of their latest release, Milestone, which is still available on a limited edition run of gold vinyl. You can click here to grab a copy of the record.