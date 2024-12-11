Turnover have announced tour dates for the US along with one for the UK to celebrate the 10th-anniversary of their 2015 album Peripheral Vision . The shows will take place in the spring and fall. Turnover released their album Myself in the Way in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|05/02
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheater
|05/16
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|05/28
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|06/07
|Virginia Beach, VA
|The Dome
|06/13
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|09/13
|London, UK
|Roundhouse