Turnover announce 'Peripheral Vision' 10th anniversary tour (US and UK)

Turnover
Turnover have announced tour dates for the US along with one for the UK to celebrate the 10th-anniversary of their 2015 album Peripheral Vision . The shows will take place in the spring and fall. Turnover released their album Myself in the Way in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
05/02Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheater
05/16Los Angeles, CAGreek Theatre
05/28Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/07Virginia Beach, VAThe Dome
06/13New York, NYBrooklyn Paramount
09/13London, UKRoundhouse