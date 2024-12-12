The Used have announced US tour dates to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The band will be playing three dates in each city on this run and will be playing their 2002 self-titled album, their 2004 album In Love And Death , or their 2007 album Lies for the Liars in 2007 in full on select dates. The tour kicks off in the spring and tickets go on sale on December 13. The Used released Medz earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Apr 03
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|Playing The Used in full
|Apr 05
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|Apr 06
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|Apr 09
|Boston, MA
|House Of Blues
|Playing The Used in full
|Apr 11
|Boston, MA
|House Of Blues
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|Apr 12
|Boston, MA
|House Of Blues
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|Apr 15
|Sayreville, NJ
|The Starland Ballroom
|Playing The Used in full
|Apr 16
|Sayreville, NJ
|The Starland Ballroom
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|Apr 18
|Sayreville, NJ
|The Starland Ballroom
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|Apr 19
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Playing The Used in full
|Apr 21
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|Apr 22
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|Apr 25
|Chicago, IL
|House Of Blues
|Playing The Used in full
|Apr 26
|Chicago, IL
|House Of Blues
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|Apr 27
|Chicago, IL
|House Of Blues
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|Apr 29
|Denver, CO
|Odgen Theatre
|Playing The Used in full
|Apr 30
|Denver, CO
|Odgen Theatre
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|May 02
|Denver, CO
|Odgen Theatre
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|May 03
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Playing The Used in full
|May 05
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|May 06
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|May 08
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|Playing The Used in full
|May 10
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|May 11
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full
|May 13
|San Diego, CA
|House Of Blues
|Playing The Used in full
|May 15
|San Diego, CA
|House Of Blues
|Playing In Love and Death in full
|May 16
|San Diego, CA
|House Of Blues
|Playing Lies For The Liars in full