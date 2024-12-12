The Used announce 25th anniversary tour (US)

The Used
by Tours

The Used have announced US tour dates to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The band will be playing three dates in each city on this run and will be playing their 2002 self-titled album, their 2004 album In Love And Death , or their 2007 album Lies for the Liars in 2007 in full on select dates. The tour kicks off in the spring and tickets go on sale on December 13. The Used released Medz earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Apr 03Detroit, MIThe FillmorePlaying The Used in full
Apr 05Detroit, MIThe FillmorePlaying In Love and Death in full
Apr 06Detroit, MIThe FillmorePlaying Lies For The Liars in full
Apr 09Boston, MAHouse Of BluesPlaying The Used in full
Apr 11Boston, MAHouse Of BluesPlaying In Love and Death in full
Apr 12Boston, MAHouse Of BluesPlaying Lies For The Liars in full
Apr 15Sayreville, NJThe Starland BallroomPlaying The Used in full
Apr 16Sayreville, NJThe Starland BallroomPlaying In Love and Death in full
Apr 18Sayreville, NJThe Starland BallroomPlaying Lies For The Liars in full
Apr 19New York, NYIrving PlazaPlaying The Used in full
Apr 21New York, NYIrving PlazaPlaying In Love and Death in full
Apr 22New York, NYIrving PlazaPlaying Lies For The Liars in full
Apr 25Chicago, ILHouse Of BluesPlaying The Used in full
Apr 26Chicago, ILHouse Of BluesPlaying In Love and Death in full
Apr 27Chicago, ILHouse Of BluesPlaying Lies For The Liars in full
Apr 29Denver, COOdgen TheatrePlaying The Used in full
Apr 30Denver, COOdgen TheatrePlaying In Love and Death in full
May 02Denver, COOdgen TheatrePlaying Lies For The Liars in full
May 03Salt Lake City, UTThe UnionPlaying The Used in full
May 05Salt Lake City, UTThe UnionPlaying In Love and Death in full
May 06Salt Lake City, UTThe UnionPlaying Lies For The Liars in full
May 08Los Angeles, CAThe WilternPlaying The Used in full
May 10Los Angeles, CAThe WilternPlaying In Love and Death in full
May 11Los Angeles, CAThe WilternPlaying Lies For The Liars in full
May 13San Diego, CAHouse Of BluesPlaying The Used in full
May 15San Diego, CAHouse Of BluesPlaying In Love and Death in full
May 16San Diego, CAHouse Of BluesPlaying Lies For The Liars in full