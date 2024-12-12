The Used have announced US tour dates to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The band will be playing three dates in each city on this run and will be playing their 2002 self-titled album, their 2004 album In Love And Death , or their 2007 album Lies for the Liars in 2007 in full on select dates. The tour kicks off in the spring and tickets go on sale on December 13. The Used released Medz earlier this year. Check out the dates below.