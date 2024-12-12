Excuse Me, Who Are You? sign to PNWK Records

Excuse Me, Who Are You? have announced that they have signed to PNWK Records. The band announced this in an Instagram post which reads in part,



”YO WE SIGNED TO @pnwkrecords 😈 so stoked to be working with them to bring ya mfers the best EMWAY possible AHHHHH Want to also give a shout out to @thumbsuprecords for taking care of us over the past few years 🖤 TUR will always be family”

Excuse Me, Who Are You? Released their album Double Bind earlier this year. Check out the announcement in full below.