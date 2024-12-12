Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for this spring. The dates include their Shamrock Rebellion St. Pat’s Weekend Celebration. The Aggrolites and Slaughterhouse will be joining them on all dates and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes will be joining them on their Shamrock Rebellion shows. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored in 2023 and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.