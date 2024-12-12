Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for this spring. The dates include their Shamrock Rebellion St. Pat’s Weekend Celebration. The Aggrolites and Slaughterhouse will be joining them on all dates and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes will be joining them on their Shamrock Rebellion shows. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored in 2023 and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 24
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Feb 25
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Feb 26
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, SC
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Feb 28
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 01
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 02
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 04
|The Signal
|Chattanooga, TN
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 05
|Mars Music Hall
|Huntsville, AL
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 07
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City, OK
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 08
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 09
|Aztec Theater
|San Antonio, TX
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 11
|Revel
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 12
|Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ
|w/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 15
|Pearl Theater
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 16
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|w/Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
|Mar 17
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, LA
|w/Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse