Flogging Molly announce US tour and Shamrock Rebellion shows

Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for this spring. The dates include their Shamrock Rebellion St. Pat’s Weekend Celebration. The Aggrolites and Slaughterhouse will be joining them on all dates and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes will be joining them on their Shamrock Rebellion shows. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored in 2023 and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 24Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FLw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Feb 25House of BluesOrlando, FLw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Feb 26Charleston Music HallCharleston, SCw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Feb 28The Orange PeelAsheville, NCw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 01The NorvaNorfolk, VAw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 02The NationalRichmond, VAw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 04The SignalChattanooga, TNw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 05Mars Music HallHuntsville, ALw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 07Diamond BallroomOklahoma City, OKw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 08House of BluesHouston, TXw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 09Aztec TheaterSan Antonio, TXw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 11RevelAlbuquerque, NMw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 12Rialto TheatreTucson, AZw/The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 15Pearl TheaterLas Vegas, NVw/Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 16Marquee TheatreTempe, AZw/Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse
Mar 17Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, LAw/Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Aggrolites, Slaughterhouse