Episode #681 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Roger Miret of Agnostic Front stops by to talk about his new book Agnostic Front: With Time - The Roger Miret Archives, collecting records, the connection between punk and art, his upcoming book signings with Vinnie Stigma (who will be signing his book The Most Interesting Man in the World), and so much more.

Em and John hit the news and talk about Sick New World being cancelled, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s new song with Sting, Peter Murphy cancelling the David Bowie tribute tour, and Iggy Pop’s live video for “The Passenger”. They also discuss planes with propellers, music journalism, and John’s interview with Cheetah Chrome. Listen to the episode and check out the book signing dates below!