LDB Fest has announced its lineup for 2025. Basement, Cold World, Superheaven, Fury, Glare, God’s Hate, High Vis, Mindforce, Missing Link, Modern Color, Never Ending Game, Peeling Flesh, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Soul Search, Spy, Static Dress, Year of the Knife, xWeaponx, Bad Beat, COA, Collateral, Combust, Haywire, Holy Blade, Indication Records, Killing Me Softly, Prevention, Shogun, Soul Blind, Split Chain, Surfaced, Two Witnesses, and xGaargoylex will be playing the festival. LDB Fest will take place at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Louisville, Kentucky on April 25-26, 2025.
