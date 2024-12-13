Cancer Bats announce Ontario tour dates with Mile End, Ethereal Tomb, Escuela Grind

Cancer Bats
by Tours

Cancer Bats have announced Ontario tour dates for January and March. They will be joined by Ethereal Tomb and Mile End on their January shows and will be joined by Escuela Grind and Mile End on their March shows. According to the tour announcement on Instagram, these shows will be “the sweaty packed party inspiration to get us all fired up for a new record!” Cancer Bats released their album Psychic Jailbreak in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jan 23Dominion HouseWindsor, ONw/Ethereal Tomb, Mile End
Jan 24The QueensBarrie, ONw/Ethereal Tomb, Mile End
Jan 25Sonic HallGuelph, ONw/Ethereal Tomb, Mile End
Jan 26The WarehouseSt. Catharines, ONw/Ethereal Tomb
Mar 20The Broom FactoryKingston, ONw/Escuela Grind, Mile End
Mar 21The Velvet UndergroundToronto, ONw/Escuela Grind, Mile End
Mar 22BridgeworksHamilton, ONw/Escuela Grind, Mile End
Mar 23Rum RunnersLondon, ONw/Escuela Grind, Mile End