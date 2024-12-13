Cancer Bats have announced Ontario tour dates for January and March. They will be joined by Ethereal Tomb and Mile End on their January shows and will be joined by Escuela Grind and Mile End on their March shows. According to the tour announcement on Instagram, these shows will be “the sweaty packed party inspiration to get us all fired up for a new record!” Cancer Bats released their album Psychic Jailbreak in 2023. Check out the dates below.