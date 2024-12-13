Cancer Bats have announced Ontario tour dates for January and March. They will be joined by Ethereal Tomb and Mile End on their January shows and will be joined by Escuela Grind and Mile End on their March shows. According to the tour announcement on Instagram, these shows will be “the sweaty packed party inspiration to get us all fired up for a new record!” Cancer Bats released their album Psychic Jailbreak in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jan 23
|Dominion House
|Windsor, ON
|w/Ethereal Tomb, Mile End
|Jan 24
|The Queens
|Barrie, ON
|w/Ethereal Tomb, Mile End
|Jan 25
|Sonic Hall
|Guelph, ON
|w/Ethereal Tomb, Mile End
|Jan 26
|The Warehouse
|St. Catharines, ON
|w/Ethereal Tomb
|Mar 20
|The Broom Factory
|Kingston, ON
|w/Escuela Grind, Mile End
|Mar 21
|The Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|w/Escuela Grind, Mile End
|Mar 22
|Bridgeworks
|Hamilton, ON
|w/Escuela Grind, Mile End
|Mar 23
|Rum Runners
|London, ON
|w/Escuela Grind, Mile End