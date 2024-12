11 hours ago by Em Moore

Las Vegas-based punk rockers The Dollheads have released a video for their new song “Teenage Runaway”. The video was directed and produced by Kaesen and Chase of Mad Rabbit Media. The song is available digitally as well as as a 7-inch (along with their previously released single “See You in Hell”) via Fat Wreck Chords. The Dollheads released their EP Et Cetera in 2023. Check out the video below.