Podcast 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #680 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Kevin Shields of Detention stops by to talk about the band’s Dead Rock ’N Rollers reissue, the band's origin story, the importance of humour in punk, the story behind the song “Dead Rock ’N Rollers”, the legacy of the band, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!