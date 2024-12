15 hours ago by Em Moore

Burial Etiquette have released a new song. It is called “Onyx, Iridescent” and is available digitally now. The band will be releasing four new songs later this week as part of a 4 band split on Hunk of Plastic Records. Burial Etiquette released their EP Wynter Light as well as their debut full-length album Mise-en-scène earlier this year. Check out the song below.