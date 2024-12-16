Chuck Ragan’s gear stolen after show in NorCal

This weekend, Chuck Ragan played San Francisco. After the gig, he stayed at a hotel in Emeryville. While the band was sleeping, someone entered the "secured" parking lot, broke into his van, and stole Ragan's gear. The exit was found broken the next morning, which was probably done by the perps on the way out. The hotel had no camera in the parking lot. If you have info, you can contact Chuck or the Emeryville police. You can see the list of stolen gear below.