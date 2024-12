11 hours ago by Em Moore

Sweet Pill have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Unraveled and features reworked versions of their previously released songs. It will be out on January 31 via Hopeless Records. The band has released a reworked version of “Cut”. The original song appeared on their 2022 album Where The Heart Is. Sweet Pill released their EP Starchild earlier this year. Check out the song below.