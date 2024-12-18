Listen to the new song by Matty Grace!

Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new song by punk singer-songwriter Matty Grace! The track is called “The Great Canadian Going Out of Business Sale” and is off her upcoming album Cheap Shame. Speaking about the album, Matty said,



”Self-respect? In this economy? Taking cues from 90s punks Jawbreaker and Samiam and blending it with a mix of ‘77 style punk and power pop, Cheap Shame was constructed over many weeks of sleepless nights and a changing personal and political landscape. Trying to find hope in the bleak reality we have in front of us is an exercise in just how resilient someone can be. Collaborating with Jordan Bell (Fossil Record, Crusades, The Creeps), who handled drum duties and production alongside guest performances from Becca Dalley (Book Buddies, G.R.O.S.S.), Chris Venoit (ex-Talk Show Host), and James Robertson (Weekend Dads, The Hemingways). As much as this is technically a solo record it is very much a team effort. Cheap Shame is a work that might help you realize that just trying to get through to the next morning is enough sometimes. It’s ok to struggle. Tell Your Friends You Love Them.”

Speaking about the song Matty said,



”Capitalism is a game that we don’t have any opportunity to opt out of. This song is about navigating that as a neurodivergent-chronically-ill-transgender woman. It often feels that we’re just cogs in the machine.”

”The Great Canadian Going Out of Business Sale” hits streaming services on December 20. Cheap Shame will be out on April 1 via Dirt Cult Records. Listen to “The Great Canadian Going Out of Business Sale” below!