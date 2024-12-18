Harley Flanagan releases hot sauce

Harley Flanagan of Cro-mags has released a hot sauce. It's through the company Don Wapo and is called Age of Hot Sauce. The company describes the sauce as: "Indulge in Don Wapo's streetwise delight of Salsa de Ajo Callejera, where the freshness of ripe tomatoes, the pungent allure of garlic, and the tangy zest of white wine vinegar, white vinegar, and champagne vinegar come together in perfect harmony. Experience the tantalizing symphony of taste as aromatic garlic dances with vibrant tomatoes, while the kick of chili peppers is complemented by the smooth and velvety texture from grapeseed oil."

The sauce is described as medium hot. You can see it below.