Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by St. Louis-based punk rockers Fight Back Mountain! The video is for their new song “No Recourse” and is off their upcoming album Death and the Miser. Speaking to Punknews about the song, the band said,



”’No Recourse’ is about as hardcore as our band usually gets. We were inspired by modern hardcore acts like One Step Closer, Prevention, and Turnstile to make this track! Lyrically it's sort of a 'throw everything at the wall' type of song that's about feeling like everything is a scam and we're all the victims. Hopefully, this feeling doesn't personally resonate with you, but chances are it probably will. And that's why we made the song!”

”No Recourse” will hit streaming services on December 19. Death and the Miser will be out on February 13 and you can pre-order it right here. Watch the video for “No Recourse” below!