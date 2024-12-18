You are all in for a magical treat today. I am delighted to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for XMASX. The band is a family band, consisting of members of Calling Hours and Don't Sleep and their kids. This year they have brought us their rendition of "Holly Jolly Christmas", see below. They previously released their holiday covers of "Jingle Bells" and "The Most Wonderful Time of The Year". See below to check out this year's delightful track.
