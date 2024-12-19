Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York City-based Butterbrain! The video is for their new song “Armageddon Party” which features Angelo Moore of Fishbone. The video was filmed by Jeff Pliskin of Raised Fist Propaganda. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video the band said,



”The video for the single “Armageddon Party” was filmed by Jeff Pliskin of Raised Fist Propaganda. We shot it in pieces - during the recording of the new album in Astoria in Queens, NY at Spin Studios, at our live show at Bowery Electric in NYC, and we filmed the final pieces at our rehearsal space in Long Island City in Queens, NY.

The video features Angelo Moore of Fishbone, who produced the full album, which is set for release this spring. The connection to Angelo was made through Jeff of Raised Fist Propaganda a few years back after he saw us perform a remake of Fishbone’s song "UGLY" during a performance at Amityville Music Hall in Long Island. We recorded the song a few months back for the Classics vs. Classics Vol. 4 Compilation (produced by Jast Collum), where several bands record two covers of their favorite artists.

We knew Jeff was the perfect person to shoot our first video from the upcoming album. He’s done several of our past videos, and his connection with us and Angelo made it a no-brainer. We are stoked to finally share the new music with our fans and followers. It was important for us to push this one out, as we feel it’s a sign of the times, and the perfect vibe for the madness in the state of the world these days. Fitting for the stress and madness the holiday season brings. An apocalyptic message, with a party twist, if you will. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it for you.”