Listen to the new album by Staring Problem!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new album by Chicago-based post-punks Staring Problem! The album is called Equinox and finds the band expanding their sound by incorporating more melodic elements into the seven tracks as well as welcoming a more collaborative songwriting approach that finds them exploring mental health, environmental concerns, the impact of technology, and so much more. Speaking to Punknews about the album, singer and guitarist Lauren Owen said,



”"Making this album was a very gratifying experience in that we all had fun working together creatively while simultaneously maintaining an earnest introspection and view of the present state of the world (and what the future might look like collectively going forward). Instrumentation, lyrics, recording, production, photography, and album artwork all cultivate a community of individuals that generate a resonant tone and is ultimately what drives a band like Staring Problem to continue to subsist for over 15 years. The current band lineup could not have existed without the support of local Chicago DIY venue Mousetrap (RIP) which brought all three of us together and also provided a practice space to write said album material.”

Equinox will be out on December 20 via Modern Tapes and you can pre-order it right here. Listen to Equinox below!