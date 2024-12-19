Montreal Madhouse has announced its lineup for 2025. Move, Punitive Damage, Mile End, Solids, Terminator, Best Wishes, Desecrate, Truck Violence, Bad Bet, Pure Bliss, Cell, Just Ice, Will to Speak, Thousand Knives, Jetsam, Guhn Twei, One Track Mind, Piercing Damage, Skull Gate, Iron Crusaders, Drive By, Cesspool, and Pluto’s Kiss will be playing the festival. Montreal Madhouse will take place on January 24-26, 2025 at Foufounes Electriques in Montreal, Quebec.
Previous StoryListen to the new album by Staring Problem!
Next StoryPhotos: The Blood Brothers at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit, MI 12/18
Move, Punitive Damage, Mile End, Jetsam, more to play Montreal Madhouse 2025
Poison Spear release debut demo
Piercing Damage release debut demo tape
Movements/Citizen/Scowl/Downward to tour
Punitive Damage: "Hate Training"
Punitive Damage to release new EP, share "Baptism of Fire"
Alkaline Trio, Hit The Lights, Neck Deep, more to play Slam Dunk 2025
Cell Deth to release new EP, share "White Lies"
Guhn Twei: "Brûler des banques”
Truck Violence: “He ended the bender hanging”