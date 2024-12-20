Dead Boys have selected a new singer... but the name is secret for now...

The Dead Boys have announced their new singer. As you likely know, recently Jake Hout left the band, after singing for them for more than a decade. However, the identity of the new singer is being kept secret for now. We'll let you know when it is announced. On related news, Dead Boys just released Live In San Francisco and they have two albums in the works, including one that finds Cheetah Chrome collaborating with Glen Matlock, Clem Burke, and James Williamson. We spoke to Cheetah Chrome earlier this month.