Stoop Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Bad Bad Hats, Vial, Apes of the State, Brook Pridemore, Ceschi (playing final Michigan solo show), Dollar Signs, Dropped at Birth, Dusty The Kid, Get Tuff, Grey Matter, Littlefoot, Myles Bullen, Nunya, The Ophelias, Rent Strike, Rodeo Boys, Self Absorbed, Sister Wife Sex Strike, Stoop Lee, Tequila Mockingbird, Watermedown, The Boy Detective, and Seethroughperson will be playing the festival. Stoop Fest will take place on May 9-10 in Lansing, Michigan.
