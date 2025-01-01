A Wilhelm Scream working on new album

According to a post on Instagram, A Wilhelm Scream are working on new music. The post reads,



2024 was an absolute rager!! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to all our fans around the world for coming out to all the shows this year, listening to our music, and continuing to show your love and support for what we do. We appreciate you so much! Now, back to working on the new album. Happy new year, everyone!”

A Wilhelm Scream released their album Lose Your Delusion in 2022. Check out the post in full below.