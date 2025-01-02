Check out the new song by Underheaven!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new song by Underheaven!

Underheaven started out as a duo comprised of Howard Wuelfing and Don Zientara before the dc punk first wave. Since then, the group has evolved into something else entirely. Now composed of metalhead Chris Gelok and Wuelfing, the duo crafts heavy, dark, trippy cosmic metal. Imagine the pagan side of neurosis meeting Envy and Isis.

their new tune, "church of bones" is fittingly dark. Gelok makes a visual to support the song's drifting, dark atmosphere. It asks you the great cosmic question… Whatever that question may be to you. Check it out below .