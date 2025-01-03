Saetia to release new EP, share “Tendrils”

Saetia have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Tendrils and will feature 3 new songs: "Tendrils", "Three Faces Past", and "Corkscrew Spine". The band has released "Tendrils" and the other two tracks will be released in February and March. This marks the release of their first new music in 26 years. Vinyl copies of the EP will be available via Deathwish and are expected to ship in April. The art for the EP was created by Caroline Harrison. Saetia released their live album Live From Saint Vitus Bar in 2023 and released Collected in 2016. Check out the song below.